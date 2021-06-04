TNI Morning News Headlines – June 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7729 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 798699, including 82679 active cases and 713055 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports biggest single day spike of 1062 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (449) and Mayurbhanj (442).

➡️ 39 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Khordha, 3 each from Angul, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Rayagada & Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,912.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) begins Covid vaccination camp for urban homeless in Bhubaneswar from today.

➡️ Registration for COVID vaccination on CoWIN portal will now be available in Hindi and 9 other regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarat, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi and Telugu apart from English.

➡️ Young couple found hanging from a tree at a farmland near Dhanasola village under Rasagobindapur police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,32,364 new COVID19 cases, 2,07,071 recoveries and 2713 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,85,74,350 including 16,35,993 active cases, 2,65,97,655 cured cases & 3,40,702 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 90.34%.

➡️ Total of 22,41,09,448 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ As many as 35,74,33,846 samples have been tested in the country thus far, including 20,75,428 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, inquired about his health.

➡️ Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sandhayak to be decommissioned after serving the nation for 40 years at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam.

➡️ Home-based COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test kits get ICMR nod.

➡️ Karnataka to hold 10th standard examinations in third week of July; cancels second year PUC exams.

➡️ Kerala Government announces Rs 20,000 crore second COVID package in 2021-22 budget.

➡️ RBI projects retail inflation at 5.1% in 2021-22. India’s forex reserves may have exceeded USD 600 billion.

➡️ RBI to keep repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged at 4% and 3.35%: RBI Governor ShaktikantaDas.

➡️ RBI cuts economic growth forecast for current fiscal to 9.5% from previous 10.5%.

➡️ Rupee slips 10 paise to 73.01 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Petrol & diesel prices per litre – Rs 100.98 & Rs 92.99 in Mumbai.

World News

➡️ US to send first tranche of 25 mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine to countries including India.

➡️ US to lift Defense Production Act ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax, Sanofi COVID vaccines.

➡️ India’s contribution to global scientific knowledge helping in COVID-19 prevention: US President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci.

➡️ US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 172 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.69 Million.