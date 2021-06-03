Crowdfunding ensures airlifting of Odia Youth to Chennai

TNI Bureau: Family members of Amrit Pradhan (24) from Berhampur, is now hopeful of their son’s survival after he was air-lifted to Chennai through a green corridor in Bhubaneswar. All this became possible thanks to crowdfunding raised via Milaap.

A special team of Doctors from Apollo Hospital, Chennai, came to Bhubaneswar to air-lift Covid infected Amrit for a possible lung transplant.

The treatment would require at least Rs 1.2 crore to begin with and the cost may rise further. Entire cost of the ECMO supported airlift to an ECMO and lung transplant facility costs Rs 30-40 lakh. Lung transplant will cost another Rs 45 lakh.

Following an emotional appeal from Amrit’s sister Manisha, people across the country stepped in to raise just over Rs 61 lakh so far.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Amrit, an Engineering Graduate, had left his corporate job during pandemic crisis and was preparing for Civil Services. His parents had tested positive for Covid-19 in April, but recovered. Amrit, who was taking care of his parents, contracted the disease and suffered from pneumonia, septicemia and a major fungal infection.

He was shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on May 2 while the Doctors told around May 24 that he would require ECMP support and lung transplant, which was not available in Odisha. However, with the support of friends, his family moved to Milaap, a crowdfunding platform and raised Rs 61 lakh so far.

The battle has just begun for Amrit. He needs more funds and prayers and best wishes from everyone to win this battle.

Donate for Amrit Here: