RBI Announcements Today: Key Features

TNI Bureau: In the face of COVID-19 uncertainties and inflation anxieties, the RBI left the benchmark interest rate steady on Friday. The repo rate (lending rate) will remain unchanged at 4%, while the reverse repo rate (the rate at which the RBI borrows) will also remain unchanged at 3.35%. During the most recent MPC meeting in April 2021, the panel also kept rates unchanged.



According to RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, ”Second wave has impaired the economic recovery but it has not snuffed it out.”

The key points of RBI’s monetary policy are mentioned below.