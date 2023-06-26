India to produce own Aircraft Engines for Tejas

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that India will now be able to produce its own aircraft engines, specifically the F414 engines used in the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.

Citing the several defence production deals signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, she said: “GE, the largest aeronautics company, has signed an agreement with HAL for the joint production of F414 aircraft engines. This joint venture will take place in India, with 80 per cent of the technology being transferred.

“I highlight this because HAL is often criticised by the Indian opposition, but now we can see that HAL is entering into this joint production agreement with GE.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sitharaman also said that the HAL-made engines would be utilised in the indigenous Tejas aircraft, which is entirely produced in India.

She also mentioned that India is acquiring unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), specifically the sea guardian MQ-9B, which will greatly strengthen the armed forces.

She also said that with Master Ship Repair Agreements, India is set to become the largest center for ship repairs, as the US Navy has already reached an agreement with Karthupalli (near Chennai), Larsen and Toubro, and two other shipyards.

Furthermore, they are also working on agreements with Mazagon Docks in Mumbai and Goa Shipyards, she added.(IANS)