WATCH: Mangala Arati Darshan of Mahaprabhu Alarnath & Pati Dian – June 25

Mahaprabhu Jagannatha in ‘Anasara’. Mangala Alati Darshan of Mahaprabhu Alarnath dated 25th June, 2021. #JaiJagannatha #TNI #Insight

ଅଣସର ର ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିବସ ରେ ପଟି ଦିଅଁ ଙ୍କ ମଙ୍ଗଳ ଆଳତୀ ଦର୍ଶନ | #TNI #Insight

Mangal Arati Darshan of Pati Dian on the first day of Anasara. Date: June 25, 2021