TNI Morning News Headlines – June 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 2098 quarantine and 1552 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 604 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (485) and Balasore (278).

➡️ 44 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,761.

➡️ Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha to announce the HSC Matric, State Open School Certificate & Madhyama Exams 2021 at 4 pm tomorrow .

➡️ Odisha Government cancels Global E-Tender to procure Covid-19 Vaccines.

➡️ Deba Snana Purnima of Lord Jagannath & siblings underway in Puri.

➡️ In the absence of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, Mudirastha conducts Chhera Panhara on the occasion of Deba Snana Purnima of Lord Jagannath & his siblings.

➡️ Snana Yatra: Section 144 clamped around Baladevjew Temple in Kendrapara district.

➡️ OPD services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to resume from June 28.

➡️ Appointments Committee Of Cabinet approves promotion of 14 IPS including two Odia officers.

India News

➡️ India reports 54,069 new COVID 19 cases, 68,885 recoveries and 1,321 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,00,82,778 including 6,27,057 active cases, 2,90,63,740 cured cases & 3,91,981 deaths.

➡️ Total of 30,16,26,028 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Recovery rate increases to 96.61%; positivity rate stands at 3.04%.

➡️ A total of 39,78,32,667 samples tested up to 23rd June. Of which, 18,59,469 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ The recovery rate rises to 96.56%. The daily positivity rate is at 2.67%.

➡️ More than 30 crores (30,33,27,440) vaccine doses have been provided by Centre to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Supreme Court says there can’t be a uniform scheme for assessment for all state boards across India.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with participants of Toycathon-2021 via video conferencing.

➡️ Hrithik Roshan announces ‘Krrish 4’ on film’s 15th anniversary.

➡️ Sensex inches 171 points in the opening trade, currently at 52,477.20; Nifty at 15,729.35

➡️ Petrol & diesel prices per litre currently stands at Rs 103.89 & Rs 95.79 in Mumbai.

➡️ Rupee rises 9 paise to 74.18 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 179.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.88 Million.

➡️ John McAfee, founder of antivirus software provider McAfee, found dead in prison.

➡️ New Zealand beat India in gripping final to claim World Test Championship Title.

➡️ Pfizer in final stages to get nod for covid vaccine in India: CEO Albert Bourla.

➡️ WHO ‘identifies concerns’ at Sputnik V vaccine manufacturing plant in Moscow.

➡️ Global struggle rises against new coronavirus variant.