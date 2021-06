Matric Results in Odisha to be declared on June 25

Breaking News! The annual HSC or Matric Exam results in Odisha, will be declared at 4 PM tomorrow, June 25.

Results will be available on two websites from 6 PM onwards tomorrow.

bseodisha.ac.in

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

bseodisha.nic.in

Those who want to get the results via SMS, may send OR01 Roll No to 5676750 .

Since there was no examination due to Corona Pandemic, the Matric Results will be based on students’ performance in different exams held in Class 9 and practice tests in Class 10.