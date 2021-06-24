Supreme Court directs State Boards to declare Class 12 Results by July 31

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court of India directed all State Education Boards to finalise assessment scheme for Class 12 within 10 Days.

The Supreme Court observed that it was not possible to have a uniform scheme of assessment for all State Boards.

With respect to the decision, a vacation bench of the Apex Court comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari has ordered the States to declare the internal assessment results by July 31, like the timeline specified by the bench for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Class XI marks have to be added to 12th marks next year for admissions. So Before class 12th exam, this exam will be conducted.