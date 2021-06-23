TNI Morning News Headlines – June 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3456 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1973 quarantine and 1483 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 499 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (480) and Bhadrak (194).

➡️ 46 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 7 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,717.

➡️ Govt colleges in #Odisha asked to clear pending electricity dues amounting to Rs 51.29 lakh

➡️ Odisha filmmaker Santosh Panda’s Hindi non-feature film ‘The Art of Life’ wins big at World Film Carnival–Singapore.

➡️ Syllabus of students of Classes IX, X to be reduced by 30% this year.

➡️ Odisha, the only State in India to have three species of crocodiles.

➡️ In 24 hours since the SI recruitment portal going live, 13345 aspirants have registered and 3894 applicants have submitted their completed applications in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 50,848 new COVID 19 cases, 68,817 recoveries and 1,358 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,00,28,709 including 6,43,194 active cases, 2,89,94,855 cured cases & 3,90,660 deaths.

➡️ Total of 28,87,66,201 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 21st June is 39,40,72,142 including 16,64,360 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ The recovery rate rises to 96.56%. The daily positivity rate is at 2.67%.

➡️ Bharat Biotech to attend pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of COVAXIN by WHO today.

➡️ Delta Plus COVID variant found in several districts; Centre alerts Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ Enforcement Directorate (ED) not only seized assets worth Rs 18,170.02 cr (80.45% of total loss to banks) in the case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi but also transferred a part of attached/ seized assets of Rs 9371.17 cr to the PSBs and Central Government.

➡️ 27 kg heroin worth approximately Rs 135 crores seized, one smuggler killed in Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Sensex opens 144 points up, currently trading at 52,733; Nifty at 15,823

World News

➡️ Oxford University explores anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred today around 06:39:14 IST in 146km WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan.

➡️ US likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target: White House.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan refuses to acknowledge China’s repression of Uighurs.

➡️ Israel allows limited Gaza exports, one month after truce.