TNI Morning News Headlines – June 23, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 23, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
In 24 hours since the SI recruitment portal going live, 13345 aspirants have registered and 3894 applicants have submitted their completed applications.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3456 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1973 quarantine and 1483 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 499 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (480) and Bhadrak (194).

➡️ 46 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 7 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,717.

➡️ Govt colleges in #Odisha asked to clear pending electricity dues amounting to Rs 51.29 lakh

➡️ Odisha filmmaker Santosh Panda’s Hindi non-feature film ‘The Art of Life’ wins big at World Film Carnival–Singapore.

➡️ Syllabus of students of Classes IX, X to be reduced by 30% this year.

➡️ Odisha, the only State in India to have three species of crocodiles.

India News

➡️ India reports 50,848 new COVID 19 cases, 68,817 recoveries and 1,358 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,00,28,709 including 6,43,194 active cases, 2,89,94,855 cured cases & 3,90,660 deaths.

➡️ Total of 28,87,66,201 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 21st June is 39,40,72,142 including 16,64,360 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ The recovery rate rises to 96.56%. The daily positivity rate is at 2.67%.

➡️ Bharat Biotech to attend pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of COVAXIN by WHO today.

➡️ Delta Plus COVID variant found in several districts; Centre alerts Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ Enforcement Directorate (ED) not only seized assets worth Rs 18,170.02 cr (80.45% of total loss to banks) in the case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi but also transferred a part of attached/ seized assets of Rs 9371.17 cr to the PSBs and Central Government.

➡️ 27 kg heroin worth approximately Rs 135 crores seized, one smuggler killed in Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Sensex opens 144 points up, currently trading at 52,733; Nifty at 15,823

World News

➡️ Oxford University explores anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred today around 06:39:14 IST in 146km WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan.

➡️ US likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target: White House.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan refuses to acknowledge China’s repression of Uighurs.

➡️ Israel allows limited Gaza exports, one month after truce.

