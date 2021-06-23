Delta Plus Variant now a variant of concern in India; 3 States alerted

TNI Bureau: The Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus has been notified as a Variant of Concern (VOC) in India.

Delta and Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have emerged as new threats to India’s fight against the ongoing pandemic.

India reported 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus. Cases of the new variant have been found in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri and Jalgaon; Kerala’s Palakkad and Pathanamthitta and in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Shivpuri.

In its advisory, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked the Chief Secretaries of these 3 States including Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra, requesting them to take up immediate containment measures in the districts where Delta Plus variant, categorized as a ‘Variant of Concern’.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to an official statement, the Delta Plus Variant has shown:

➡️ Increased transmissibility

➡️ Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells

➡️ Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response