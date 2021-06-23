100-Word Edit: Prashant Kishor seeks Opposition Unity!

Congress was strategically kept away from this new political alternative.

By Sagar Satapathy
Forming a political alternative with the help of like-minded Opposition parties sans Congress, is the prime objective of Political Strategist Prashant Kishor who “quit” his profession immediately after the success in West Bengal polls.

The “announcement” was made to pursue a bigger political goal and unite the anti-Modi forces. Kishor relies on seasoned politician Sharad Pawar to play the lead role and kept Congress away from the picture for obvious reasons.

8 parties including NCP, TMC, AAP, CPM, CPI, NC, RLD, Samajwadi Party have joined the bandwagon. Let’s see how many more would take the plunge in the coming days!

