TNI Evening News Headlines – June 22, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 339 more COVID positive cases & 390 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 289 local contact cases and 50 quarantine cases.
➡️ 4159 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 848960.
➡️ East Coast Railway has installed a newly innovated Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine (ATMA) at Bhubaneswar railway station to ensure screening of passengers and provide safety to Ticket Checking Staff.
➡️ Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Online application begins for 477 Sub-Inspector posts.
➡️ Ganjam District Administration asks all shopkeepers, vendors & other professionals to display COVID vaccination certificate (single/final dose) in front of shop.
➡️ Heavy rainfall likely to lash at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur today: IMD.
➡️ Birendra Lakra of Odisha named as Vice-Captain of Indian Men’s Hockey Team in Tokyo Olympics.
India News
➡️ Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trials.
➡️ Mizoram Minister announces Rs 1 lakh cash prize for having most number of children in his Assembly constituency to encourage population growth among the demographically small Mizo communities..
➡️ Supreme Court okays CBSE, ICSE Class 12 evaluation schemes; rejects pleas challenging board cancellation.
➡️ Defence Ministry signs deal with Goa Shipyard to procure 2 Pollution Control Ships at a cost of about Rs 583 crores.
➡️ Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) to formally release the genomic surveillance bulletin on Delta Plus variant soon.
➡️ Mumbai Police names Editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami as accused in TRP Scam Chargesheet.
➡️ Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid-19 management, says aim to help prepare for third wave, not criticise Government.
➡️ India has received 37 per cent excess rainfall during the monsoon season so far: IMD.
➡️ Legendary Carnatic Musician Parassala B Ponnammal dies. She was 96.
➡️ Rupee falls 27 paise to close at 74.37 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ Sensex ends 14.25 pts higher at 52,588.71; Nifty advances 26.25 pts to 15,772.75.
World News
➡️ COVID Vaccines losing effect on Delta variant of coronavirus, says WHO official.
➡️ Airstrikes in Afghan kill 14 Taliban Militants in Samangan Province.
➡️ ‘World’s happiest country’ Finland seeks IT professionals from India.
➡️ China shuts border restrictions till mid-2022 over Covid-19, variant concerns.
➡️ Pakistan assures help to US in recovering Hostages from Afghanistan but only as “a moral duty” and not under coercion or incentives: Pakistan Embassy in US.
➡️ Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to decide if Pakistan stays in ‘grey list’. The outcome will be announced on June 25.
