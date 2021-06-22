TNI Evening News Headlines – June 22, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 22, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
East Coast Railway has installed a newly innovated Automated Ticket Checking & Managing Access machine (ATMA) at Bhubaneswar railway station
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 339 more COVID positive cases & 390 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 289 local contact cases and 50 quarantine cases.

➡️ 4159 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 848960.

➡️ Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Online application begins for 477 Sub-Inspector posts.

➡️ Ganjam District Administration asks all shopkeepers, vendors & other professionals to display COVID vaccination certificate (single/final dose) in front of shop.

➡️ Heavy rainfall likely to lash at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur today: IMD.

➡️ Birendra Lakra of Odisha named as Vice-Captain of Indian Men’s Hockey Team in Tokyo Olympics.

India News

➡️ Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trials.

➡️ Mizoram Minister announces Rs 1 lakh cash prize for having most number of children in his Assembly constituency to encourage population growth among the demographically small Mizo communities..

➡️ Supreme Court okays CBSE, ICSE Class 12 evaluation schemes; rejects pleas challenging board cancellation.

➡️ Defence Ministry signs deal with Goa Shipyard to procure 2 Pollution Control Ships at a cost of about Rs 583 crores.

➡️ Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) to formally release the genomic surveillance bulletin on Delta Plus variant soon.

➡️ Mumbai Police names Editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami as accused in TRP Scam Chargesheet.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid-19 management, says aim to help prepare for third wave, not criticise Government.

➡️ India has received 37 per cent excess rainfall during the monsoon season so far: IMD.

➡️ Legendary Carnatic Musician Parassala B Ponnammal dies. She was 96.

➡️ Rupee falls 27 paise to close at 74.37 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex ends 14.25 pts higher at 52,588.71; Nifty advances 26.25 pts to 15,772.75.

World News

➡️ COVID Vaccines losing effect on Delta variant of coronavirus, says WHO official.

➡️ Airstrikes in Afghan kill 14 Taliban Militants in Samangan Province.

➡️ ‘World’s happiest country’ Finland seeks IT professionals from India.

➡️ China shuts border restrictions till mid-2022 over Covid-19, variant concerns.

➡️ Pakistan assures help to US in recovering Hostages from Afghanistan but only as “a moral duty” and not under coercion or incentives: Pakistan Embassy in US.

➡️ Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to decide if Pakistan stays in ‘grey list’. The outcome will be announced on June 25.

