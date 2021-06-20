TNI Morning News Headlines – June 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 3577 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 2039 quarantine and 1538 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 571 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (407), Jajpur (337) and Balasore (205). TPR stands at 5.38%.

➡️ 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,590.

➡️ Odisha Government to start COVID-19 Vaccination in all Blocks and ULBs from June 21.

➡️ The last rites of Ollywood playback singer Tapu Mishra were conducted at Satya Nagar crematorium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: Servitors, Police personnel and SJTA Officials in Puri to undergo RT-PCR Tests from Today.

➡️ 1 labourer dies, 2 injured in Elephant attack in Sambalpur District.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 58,419 new COVID 19 cases (less than 60,000 after 81 days), 87,619 recoveries and 1576 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,98,81,965 including 7,29,243 active cases, 2,87,66,009 cured cases & 3,86,713 deaths.

➡️ Total of 27,66,93,572 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 39,10,19,083 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 19th June 2021. Of these, 18,11,446 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Recovery Rate increases to 96.27%, Daily positivity rate stands at 3.22%.

➡️ Over 29.10 crore (29,10,54,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude occurred at 0122 hours in NW of Shirui village, Manipur, Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude occurred today around 01:02:07 IST in NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Chhattisgarh: Body of woman Naxal, weapons recovered from encounter site in Bastar.

➡️ Home Secretary invites Jammu and Kashmir leaders to meet PM Modi on June 24.

➡️ Karnataka government on Saturday announced further relaxation of lockdown restrictions in 16 districts; Unlock 2.0 in Bengaluru from Monday.

➡️ All educational institutions in Telangana to reopen from July 1.

World News

➡️ Dubai’s Emirates airline will resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23rd: Gulf News.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 178 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.85 Million.

➡️ Brazil passes half a Million Covid Deaths, Experts warn of worse ahead.

➡️ Covid cases in Moscow hit record high for second straight Day.

➡️ Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired Covid vaccines from Israel.