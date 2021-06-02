TNI Morning News Headlines – June 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8399 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 782131, including 87220 active cases and 692027 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports biggest single day spike of 1102 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (766) and Mayurbhanj (485).

➡️ 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 each from Angul, Cuttack, Kalahandi and Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,831.

➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 594 Doctors die in India during Corona 2nd Wave; 22 from Odisha.

➡️ After 21 years of service, Indian Coast Guard Ship Raziya Sultana was decommissioned at Paradip port in Odisha yesterday.

➡️ Odisha crosses Covid Peak, positivity declining, death rate is lower in Odisha in comparison to other states: Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra.

➡️ Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail Therapy starts in Odisha; therapy given to 82-year-old patient at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,32,788 new COVID19 cases, 2,31,456 recoveries and 3,207 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,83,07,832 including 17,93,645 active cases, 2,61,79,085 cured cases & 3,35,102 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 92.09%.

➡️ Total of 21,85,46,667 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 35,00,57,330 samples tested up to June 1, inclusive of data reconciled by the States. Of these, 20,19,773 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ More than 23 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs; more than 1.57 crore doses still available with States/UTs to be administered.

➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemns the attack on a junior doctor in Assam following the death of a patient suffering from COVID & pneumonia. 24 people arrested in connection with the attack.

➡️ A consignment of 15 ventilators and 12,000 tablets of Favipiravir arrived in India from Iceland this morning: MEA.

➡️ Delhi High Court seeks stand of Centre, Delhi Government on Google’s plea claiming new IT rules not applicable to its search engine.

➡️ Two drug peddlers arrested in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

➡️ Rupee falls 26 paise to 73.16 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 298 points, currently at 51,635.89; Nifty at 15,506.30

World News

➡️ China must hand over the keys to Wuhan lab for Covid-19 origins and global good: Experts.

➡️ WHO grants emergency approval to second Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine made by Sinovac.

➡️ Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin to pay back meal expenses over 14,000 euros ($17,000) after uproar

➡️ UN Nuclear watchdog “Concerned” over undeclared Iran Sites.

➡️ UK Scientists urge caution over Lockdown end amid Covid Third Wave Fears.

➡️ UK reports Zero Daily COVID-19 Deaths for first time since July 2020.