594 Doctors die in India during Corona 2nd Wave; 22 from Odisha

TNI Bureau: The data shared by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) showed that as many as 594 doctors had died in India during the second wave of the Covid-19 including 22 in Odisha.

The medical body shared a list of the number of medics dying across different States and Union Territories in the country during the second wave of Coronavirus.

State-wise data shows that Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 40% of the doctors who died in the second wave including 107 doctors in Delhi, 96 in Bihar and 67 died in Uttar Pradesh

In this regard, the Indian Medical Association has urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to approve a law against healthcare violence.

In Odisha, while 39 journalists have died during the second wave of coronavirus, only 3 have received the declared compensation of Rs 15 lakh each.

Hope all dedicated doctors who died in Odisha will get Justice at the earliest.