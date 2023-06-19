TNI Morning News Headlines – June 19, 2023
➡️Thousands of devotees on Wednesday congregate in Puri to witness Nabajoubana Darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.
➡️ Similipal forester killing: Forest Guards, foresters & deputy range officers to stop patrolling. Forest dept employees launch symbolic protest.
➡️ A contractor was shot dead by two miscreants in Chandeswar Chowk in Tangi area of Khordha distrct of Odisha.
➡️Big relief from heatwave in Bhubaneswar; city received heavy rain with thunderstorm.
➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1 Crore for Team India for wining Intercontinental Cup 2023.
➡️ 3 children died of suffocation after accidentally locking themselves in a car in Mumbai.
➡️A student was stabbed to death in Delhi University’s South Campus.
➡️Kalka Mail superfast train was halted at Etawah railway station in Uttar Pradesh due to an overloading of goods in parcel coach of train.
➡️Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra 2023.
➡️ Ayodhya saints call for ban on ‘Adipurush’.
➡️The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Punjab has sent summonses to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, his sister Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed in the Layyah land corruption case.
➡️At least 41 people, most of them children, were killed at a school in Uganda by suspected rebel fighters.
➡️Mass shootings across US on weekend kill 6 including a Pennsylvania state trooper, injure dozens.
