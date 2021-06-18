Possible Third Covid wave unlikely to affect Children much: WHO-AIIMS Survey

TNI Bureau: A possible third wave of coronavirus in India is unlikely to affect children than adults, a seroprevalence study conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revealed.

The survey was conducted in four selected places with a total sample size of 10,000. Data of 4,500 participants were taken for the results of the time of midterm analysis and more results are likely to come in the next two to three months.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The data was collected from four places including Delhi Urban Resettlement Colony, Delhi Rural (villages in Faridabad district of Haryana under Delhi-NCR), Bhubaneswar Rural, Gorakhpur rural and Agartala rural between March 15 to June 10.

It was found in the survey that the SARS-CoV-2 sero-positivity rate among children was high and were comparable to the adult population.

Seropositivity refers to the body’s ability to mount a natural immune response to viruses.