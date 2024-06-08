TNI Morning News Headlines – June 08, 2024

➡️Removal of Puri Srimandir beautification lights: Chief Secretary instructed Puri Collector to take action after probe over the discontinuity of the focus lights used near Jagganath temple.
➡️A portion of the boundary wall of Malkangiri Airport collapsed under the impact of rain and thunderstorms.
➡️IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan was granted 6-month childcare leave.
➡️The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers following the General Elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024.
➡️7 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured in an encounter in the border area of Narayanpur-Dantewada: Police.
➡️IMA Junior Doctors’ Network demands a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the NEET 2024; requests for re-examination.
➡️ECI officially starts Assembly election exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Delhi: 3 people died, 6 injured in a fire that broke out in a factory in Narela Industrial Area.
Related Posts
➡️Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: A large number of devotees offered prayers during the Ganga Dussehra festival at the banks of Holy Ganga.
➡️Maldives President, Nepal PM, Sri Lankan President to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi.
➡️FIR lodged against CISF lady constable who allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut.
➡️Veteran media personality, founder of Eenadu ETV and Ramoji Film City Ch Ramoji Rao passes away at 88.
➡️T20 World Cup: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs in a Group Match and registered their second successive victory in the tournament.
➡️Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets in their opening T20 World Cup match in Dallas.
➡️36,731 Palestinians killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes since October 7.
➡️1968 Apollo 8 Mission: William A. Anders, who flew on First Manned Orbit of the Moon, Dies at 9.
Comments are closed.