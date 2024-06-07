Modi to take Oath as PM for Third Time at 7.15 PM on June 9

TNI Bureau: Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time at 7.15 PM on June 9, announced the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hours after the National Democratic Alliance’s Parliamentary Party elected Modi as its leader, President Droupadi Murmu formally invited him to form the next government.

The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 7, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After attending parliamentary party meeting, several NDA’s leaders including Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (U), and Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde handed over their letter of support to the president to form the new government.

During the meeting, they had elected Modi as Leader of the BJP, leader of NDA parliamentary party and leader of the Lok Sabha.