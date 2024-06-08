Chief Secy orders Probe into Uninstallation of Focus Lights at Puri Srimandir

TNI Bureau: Taking a serious note of the uninstallation of focus lights from Puri Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has directed a probe into the matter.

Jena has reportedly directed Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain to cause an enquiry into this discontinuity of the focus lights used near Jagganath temple and take appropriate action against persons involved.

The chief secretary also instructed the collector to make efforts to restore lights at the earliest pending permanent solution to the problem if any at government level.

It is to be noted here that days after the Odisha government changed, over 500 focus lights installed in and around the 12th century shrine was uninstalled by the concerned contractor without any prior information. The incident has created a resentment among the locals and devotees of Lords Jaganath.