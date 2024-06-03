TNI Morning News Headlines – June 03, 2024

➡️20 people die due to sunstroke in Odisha in 3 days.
➡️74.41% voter turnout was recorded in the last phase of the elections in Odisha.
➡️Exit Poll survey by Jan Ki Baat predicted 81 Assembly seats in Odisha for BJD while BJP may get 58 and the Congress 8 seats.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Security tightened; stage set for counting of votes on June 4.
➡️70 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies to be deployed in Odisha for vote counting: office of Chief Election Officer, Odisha.
➡️Attack on BJP Yuva Morcha President Abhilash Panda: 5 more accused arrested; total 10 accused were arrested so far.
➡️13 dead, several injured as tractor-trolley carrying Rajasthan marriage party overturns in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Flood outbreak in North-East India: 564 villages of 13 districts in Assam reel under flood. Death toll rises to 14.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till June 5.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway at Nihama area of Pulwama.
➡️A total of 19,484 pilgrims visited Kedarnath Dham yesterday.
➡️Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Monday.
➡️Rupee surges 42 paise to 83.00 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex surges by 2010.07 points, currently at 75,971.38.
➡️As part of India’s humanitarian assistance, India ships 90 tonnes of medical aid to boost healthcare in Cuba.
➡️Suspected Israel airstrike kill ‘several’ people in Syria.
