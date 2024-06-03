NHAI Hikes Toll Tax across Highways by 5%

TNI Bureau: Travelling on national highways is all set to cost you more as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase the toll charges by an average of 5 percent with effect from today.

As per the announcement of a senior NHAI official made on Sunday, the 5 percent toll tax hike is part of an annual process that links the rates to changes in the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation and will come into effect from 3.6.2024.

It is to ne noted here that the yearly revision of highway user fee was initially scheduled to take effect on April 1. However, the NHAI postponed it following the request of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

The fees at all the 855 toll plazas are regulated by the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Out of the total 855 toll gates, 675 are public-funded fee plazas, while 180 are managed by concessionaires.