Puri Cracker Explosion Death Toll rises to 13

TNI Bureau: The death toll in the Puri cracker explosion rose to 13 with the death of two more people today, informed the Office of Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

In a press release, the SRC today said that as per the information of Health & FW Department another two persons died due to unfortunate fire tragedy in Puri. Earlier in the day, two people had succumbed to their injuries.

The SRC further said that the Collector has taken steps for payment of Rs.4.00 lakh each towards ex-gratia assistance to the next of kins of deceased persons.

Currently, 17 patients are under medical treatment in different Hospitals and the situation is being closely monitored by the Government.

Notably, several persons had sustained burn injuries after crackers exploded during the Chapa Khela as part of Chandan Yatra in Puri on May 29, 2024. Meanwhile, police have detained four cracker traders belonging to Nimapara area for interrogation.