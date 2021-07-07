TNI Morning News Headlines – July 7, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 7, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the Birth Day of legendary iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2602 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1495 quarantine and 1107 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 529 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (397) and Balasore (164).

➡️ Odisha reports highest ever single-day spike of 59 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 10 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Dhenkanal and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,358.

➡️ Students who are currently pursuing a career in teaching to provide doorstep schooling to students deprived of online education in rural areas as a part of their internship: Education Minister Samir Dash.

➡️ Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to permit Ratha Jatra across Odisha except at Puri.

➡️ Odisha BJP kicks off 3-Day agitation over corruption in allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

➡️ Odisha Congress begins Statewide protest over Fuel Price hike.

➡️ Odisha Government to hold recruitment 10,000 contractual teachers in high schools though online mode.

➡️ Konark Police seize half-burnt body of a minor girl during cremation in Nuhadi village.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the 40th Birth Day of legendary iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India News

➡️ India reports 43,733 new COVID 19 cases, 47,240 recoveries and 930 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,06,63,665 including 4,59,920 active cases, 2,97,99,534 cured cases & 4,04,211 deaths.

➡️ A total of 42,33,32,097 samples were tested for COVID19 up to July 6. Of which, 19,07,216 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.18%. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.39% while Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.29% today.

➡️ India administers 36,13,23,548 vaccine doses to States/UTs so far.

➡️ PM Modi cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm today with ‘Youngest Team Ever’.

➡️ Ministry of Ayush refuts the claims made in the study that the use of herb TinosporaCordifolia (TC), commonly known as Giloy or Guduchi, resulted in liver failure in 6 patients in Mumbai.

➡️ Gyms open in Patna as Bihar government eases COVID19 restrictions.

➡️ NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law was arrested in the Pune land deal case yesterday.

➡️ Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98. The funeral service of veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be held today at 5 pm at Santacruz Mumbai.

➡️ Sensex advances 44 points in the opening trade, currently at 52,905.66; Nifty slips 12 points, at 15,805.30.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 184.5 Million, death toll surged to 3.99 Million.

➡️ Italy reach Euro 2020 final after penalty shootout against Spain.

➡️ Russia unveils new security strategy that aims to balance ties with India, China.

➡️ Afghanistan situation to be focus on Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Russia.

➡️ Germany lifts ban on travellers from India, UK, Russia.

