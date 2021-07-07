TNI Morning News Headlines – July 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2602 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1495 quarantine and 1107 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 529 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (397) and Balasore (164).

➡️ Odisha reports highest ever single-day spike of 59 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 10 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Dhenkanal and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,358.

➡️ Students who are currently pursuing a career in teaching to provide doorstep schooling to students deprived of online education in rural areas as a part of their internship: Education Minister Samir Dash.

➡️ Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to permit Ratha Jatra across Odisha except at Puri.

➡️ Odisha BJP kicks off 3-Day agitation over corruption in allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

➡️ Odisha Congress begins Statewide protest over Fuel Price hike.

➡️ Odisha Government to hold recruitment 10,000 contractual teachers in high schools though online mode.

➡️ Konark Police seize half-burnt body of a minor girl during cremation in Nuhadi village.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the 40th Birth Day of legendary iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India News

➡️ India reports 43,733 new COVID 19 cases, 47,240 recoveries and 930 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,06,63,665 including 4,59,920 active cases, 2,97,99,534 cured cases & 4,04,211 deaths.

➡️ A total of 42,33,32,097 samples were tested for COVID19 up to July 6. Of which, 19,07,216 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.18%. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.39% while Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.29% today.

➡️ India administers 36,13,23,548 vaccine doses to States/UTs so far.

➡️ PM Modi cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm today with ‘Youngest Team Ever’.

➡️ Ministry of Ayush refuts the claims made in the study that the use of herb TinosporaCordifolia (TC), commonly known as Giloy or Guduchi, resulted in liver failure in 6 patients in Mumbai.

➡️ Gyms open in Patna as Bihar government eases COVID19 restrictions.

➡️ NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law was arrested in the Pune land deal case yesterday.

➡️ Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98. The funeral service of veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be held today at 5 pm at Santacruz Mumbai.

➡️ Sensex advances 44 points in the opening trade, currently at 52,905.66; Nifty slips 12 points, at 15,805.30.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 184.5 Million, death toll surged to 3.99 Million.

➡️ Italy reach Euro 2020 final after penalty shootout against Spain.

➡️ Russia unveils new security strategy that aims to balance ties with India, China.

➡️ Afghanistan situation to be focus on Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Russia.

➡️ Germany lifts ban on travellers from India, UK, Russia.