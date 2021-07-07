TNI Morning News Headlines – July 7, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 2602 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1495 quarantine and 1107 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 529 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (397) and Balasore (164).
➡️ Odisha reports highest ever single-day spike of 59 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 10 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Dhenkanal and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,358.
➡️ Students who are currently pursuing a career in teaching to provide doorstep schooling to students deprived of online education in rural areas as a part of their internship: Education Minister Samir Dash.
➡️ Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to permit Ratha Jatra across Odisha except at Puri.
➡️ Odisha BJP kicks off 3-Day agitation over corruption in allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).
➡️ Odisha Congress begins Statewide protest over Fuel Price hike.
➡️ Odisha Government to hold recruitment 10,000 contractual teachers in high schools though online mode.
➡️ Konark Police seize half-burnt body of a minor girl during cremation in Nuhadi village.
➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the 40th Birth Day of legendary iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
➡️ India reports 43,733 new COVID 19 cases, 47,240 recoveries and 930 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,06,63,665 including 4,59,920 active cases, 2,97,99,534 cured cases & 4,04,211 deaths.
➡️ A total of 42,33,32,097 samples were tested for COVID19 up to July 6. Of which, 19,07,216 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.18%. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.39% while Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.29% today.
➡️ India administers 36,13,23,548 vaccine doses to States/UTs so far.
➡️ PM Modi cabinet reshuffle at 6 pm today with ‘Youngest Team Ever’.
➡️ Ministry of Ayush refuts the claims made in the study that the use of herb TinosporaCordifolia (TC), commonly known as Giloy or Guduchi, resulted in liver failure in 6 patients in Mumbai.
➡️ Gyms open in Patna as Bihar government eases COVID19 restrictions.
➡️ NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law was arrested in the Pune land deal case yesterday.
➡️ Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98. The funeral service of veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be held today at 5 pm at Santacruz Mumbai.
➡️ Sensex advances 44 points in the opening trade, currently at 52,905.66; Nifty slips 12 points, at 15,805.30.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 184.5 Million, death toll surged to 3.99 Million.
➡️ Italy reach Euro 2020 final after penalty shootout against Spain.
➡️ Russia unveils new security strategy that aims to balance ties with India, China.
➡️ Afghanistan situation to be focus on Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Russia.
➡️ Germany lifts ban on travellers from India, UK, Russia.
