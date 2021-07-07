TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2602 new Covid cases and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State fell to 3.49%. 3258 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

74,468 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4358.

Khordha reported 529 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 397 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 7, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2602

🔶 New Deaths – 59

🔶 New Recoveries – 3258

🔶 Samples Tested – 74,468 (63,184 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 3.49% (3.93% Yesterday)

#TheNewsInsight

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (529), Cuttack (397), Jajpur (183), Puri (174), Balasore (164), Mayurbhanj (141).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (10), Bargarh (5), Dhenkanal (5), Puri (5), Ganjam (4), Nayagarh (4), Rayagada (4), Sundargarh (4), Kalahandi (3), Nabarangpur (3), Kendrapara (3).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,42,63,163

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 929,788

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 897,362

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 28,015

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4358