Cabinet Rejig: Pratap Sarangi resigns

TNI Bureau: Union MoS for MSME and Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Pratap Sarangi has resigned from the Modi Cabinet ahead of today’s Cabinet Expansion. It’s not immediately known whether he would be given any responsibilty or completely dropped from the Government.

Several other Ministers who resigned, include Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemical and Fertilizer Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, MoS Health Ashwini Choubey, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, MoS Babul Supriyo and MoS WCD Debasree Chaudhuri.

Meanwhile Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mayurbhanj MP Bishweswar Tudu are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet. They met the PM earlier today along with other Ministerial probables.

At least 43 new and old Ministers will take the oath later in the evening. The following names are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiradiya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Nath Paras, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Nishikant Dubey.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Heena Gavit, Kapil Patil, Sunita Duggal, Ajay Bhatt, Pritam Mundey, Pankaj Choudhuary, Vinod Sonkar, Shantanu Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nisith Pramanik, RCP Singh, Ramnath Singh Thakur, Dileswar Kamat, Chandreswar Prasad Chandrabanshi, Ajay Mishra.

Apart from these, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, RK Singh and Mansukh Mandviya may be promoted.