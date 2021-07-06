TNI Morning News Headlines – July 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2487 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 1428 quarantine and 1059 local contact cases.

➡️ Cuttack reports 422 fresh Covid cases followed by Khordha (407) and Balasore (157).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 50+ COVID-19 toll with 51 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 9 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,299.

➡️ All COVID care centres to be closed in Odisha in view of the decrease in infections.

➡️ Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus service resumes in 20 districts of Odisha.

➡️ 3.24 Cr people in Odisha to get free foodgrains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojanaa-IV (PMGKAY-IV).

➡️ Almost construction work of 3 chariots for the annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath & his siblings has been completed in Puri, informed SJTA.

India News

➡️ India reports 34,703 new COVID 19 cases, 51,864 recoveries and 553 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,06,19,932 including 4,64,357 active cases, 2,97,52,294 cured cases & 4,03,281 deaths.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.17%.

➡️ India administers 35,75,53,612 vaccine doses to States/UTs and 23,80,000 doses are in the pipeline. 45,82,246 doses administered in last 24 hours.

➡️ Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 hit 10-km north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm; Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.

➡️ Delimitation Commission to visit J&K for 4 Days beginning today.

➡️ TMC to protest against fuel price hike on July 10 & 11.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir Govt today launched export of Mishri Cherry from Srinagar to Dubai for the first time in history of the Union Territory.

➡️ Supreme Court expresses concern over MPs, MLAs not maintaining decorum in Parliament, assemblies.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 184 Million, death toll surged to 3.96 Million.

➡️ Contact lost with plane in Russia’s Far East, 28 on board.

➡️ From tomorrow, Germany is removing the entry ban and easing travel rules for five countries where Delta variant is widespread, including India.

➡️ US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy.

➡️ Mexico produces first test batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

➡️ Face mask, social distancing will no longer be required in England from July 19: PM Boris Johnson.

