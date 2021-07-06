TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2487 new Covid cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State rose to 3.93%. 3326 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

Only 63,184 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4299.

Khordha and Cuttack districts continue to report 400+ daily Covid positive cases.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 6, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2487

🔶 New Deaths – 51

🔶 New Recoveries – 3326

🔶 Samples Tested – 63,184 (74,740 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 3.93% (3.75% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Cuttack (422), Khordha (407), Jajpur (202), Balasore (157), Puri (154), Jagatsinghpur (126), Bhadrak (113), Mayurbhanj (103),

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (9), Bargarh (5), Dhenkanal (5), Mayurbhanj (5), Cuttack (3), Jajpur (3), Nayagarh (3), Puri (3), Sundargarh (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,41,88,695

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 927,186

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 894,104

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 28,730

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4299