Ratha Jatra 2021 only in Puri, rules Supreme Court

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court dismissed all petitions filed seeking celebration of Ratha Jatra in various parts of Odisha, saying only Puri will be allowed to host the world famous festival.

“I also feel bad but we can’t do anything about it. Hope God will allow next Rath Jatra,” said Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“I also want to to go to Puri since last 1.5 years but I don’t. I worship at home,” said CJI NV Ramana.

Earlier, petitions were filed in the Supreme Court to allow Ratha Jatra at other places including Kendrapara and Nilagiri.