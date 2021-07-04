TNI Morning News Headlines – July 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2870 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 1652 quarantine and 1218 local contact cases.

➡️ Cuttack reports 440 fresh Covid cases followed by Khordha (384) and Balasore (240).

➡️ 42 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 8 from Khordha and 5 from Bargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,196.

➡️ Mobile phones with camera will be banned atop the three chariots during Ratha Jatra in Puri this year: Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar.

➡️ Odisha to face 2 low pressure systems in a span of 4-Days in July; first one around July 14-15 and again on July 17.

India News

➡️ India reports 43,071 new COVID 19 cases, 52,299 recoveries and 955 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,05,45,433 including 4,85,350 active cases, 2,96,58,078 cured cases & 4,02,005 deaths.

➡️ 41,82,54,953 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 3rd July 2021. Of these, 18,38,490 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.09%; Positivity rate rises to 2.34%.

➡️ India administers more than 35 crore doses (35,12,21,306) of COVID vaccines so far across the country. A total of 63,87,849 vaccine doses were administered in the last 27 hours.

➡️ Over 1.6 lakh COVID vaccines administered in last 24 hrs in Delhi.

➡️ Bihar: Sub-health centre washed away by floodwater at Atihar village in Darbhanga district.

➡️ Punjab Police registers FIR against 23 AAP members including MP Bhagwant Mann & MLA Harpal Singh Cheema for protesting near CM Amarinder Singh’s house.

➡️ India beat England by four wickets in rain-curtailed third and final Women’s ODI for first win of tour

➡️ Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj broke the record created by England’s Charlotte Edwards; becomes highest run-scorer in Women’s International Cricket.

World News

➡️ Philippines military aircraft with 85 people on board has crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday. 15 people have been saved from the wreckage of Philippines C-130 military aircraft.

➡️ Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine works well against delta variant.

➡️ Harry Kane struck twice as England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in Euro 2020 on Saturday to reach European Championship semi-final.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 183.4 Million, death toll surged to 3.96 Million.

➡️ Israeli fire kills Palestinian in West Bank unrest.

➡️ Denmark beat Czech Republic to enter Euro Cup semi-finals after 29 years.