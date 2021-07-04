TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2870 new Covid cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 4.03%. 3158 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

Odisha continues to test 70,000+ samples on a daily basis. 71,122 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4196.

While situation has improved in Khordha district, there is no respite for Cuttack yet.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 4, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2870

🔶 New Deaths – 42

🔶 New Recoveries – 3158

🔶 Samples Tested – 71,122 (71,554 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 4.03% (4.08% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Cuttack (440), Khordha (384), Balasore (240), Jajpur (191), Puri (165), Mayurbhanj (164), Kendrapada (157), Bhadrak (128), Jagatsinghpur (!12), Nayagarh (105).

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (8), Bargarh (5), Sundargarh (4), Angul (3), Ganjam (3), Jharsuguda (3), Sambalpur (3). Highest Deaths – Bhubaneswar (5).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,40,50,771

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 921,896

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 887,420

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 30,227

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4196