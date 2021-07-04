Fact Check: Did LPG Prices breach Rs 1200 mark during UPA Era?

TNI Bureau: There has been a huge uproar over the rising petrol and diesel prices along with high LPG cost that has added to woes of consumers during the Corona Pandemic. Supporters of the Government try to put up a volt face with the claim that LPG prices had crossed Rs 1200 mark during the UPA regime while it has still not touched Rs 900 mark now. What’s the truth?

Yes, in January 2014, the LPG prices were hiked drastically by Rs 220 to Rs 1241 per Cylinder in Delhi. In Mumbai, the prices hit Rs 1,264.50 per cylinder. So, the prices of non-subsidised Cylinder across the country was over Rs 1200.

However, that did not hit the common people more. The subsidised Cylinder was still available to all. People were able to buy 9 subsidised cylinders per year at Rs 400+. They had to pay Rs 1200+ only for the non-subsidised cylinders after exhausting their quota of 9 subsidised cylinders.

However, in the existing scenario, people (except the poor who are having subsidy) have no choice but to avail LPG Cylinders at the current market price.