TNI Morning News Headlines – July 28, 2023
India beat West Indies by five wickets to register a 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series.
➡️ Six more gates of Hirakud dam closed; water currently being discharged through two gates; water level now stands at 607.41 ft.
➡️Maoists begin observing martyrs’ week from today; borders of Odisha with neighbouring States Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have been sealed by security forces.
➡️A woman from Titilagarh in Bolangir sold her two-and-a-half-year-old son to a man at Rs 10,000.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking updates on Manipur issue in every 3 hours: Home Minister Amit Shah.
➡️EAM Dr. S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa reviewed the progress of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
➡️MPs of the I.N.D.I.A alliance protest outside Parliament demanding PM Modi’s statement on Manipur in House.
➡️I.N.D.I.A alliance to hold next meeting in Mumbai on August 25-26: Sources.
Related Posts
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang at around 8:50 am: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️India beat West Indies by five wickets to register a 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series.
➡️India vs West Indies ODI: Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja become the first-ever pair of Indian left-arm spinners to take seven wickets or more in an ODI.
➡️India’s Lakshya Sen beats Japan’s Koki Watanabe (21-15, 21- 19) to enter semifinals of Japan Open Super 750 Badminton Tournament.
➡️Rupee falls 28 paise to 82.20 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Trade between Russia, Africa reached USD 18 billion in 2022: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
➡️China providing technology, equipment to Russia: U.S. Intelligence Report.
Comments are closed.