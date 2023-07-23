Top Odisha Delegation embarks on a 10-Day Visit to USA to get Investment

Bhubaneswar TNI Bureau: On a mission to seek investments in the electronics and IT sector, a high-level delegation comprising seven members from the Odisha government has departed for the USA. Led by Minister of Electronics and IT, Tusadrkanti Behera, the delegation also includes MP Sujeet Kumar, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Principal Secretary of IT Department Manoj Mishra, Sports Secretary R Vineel Kishna, and IT Special Secretary Manas Panda. The team is scheduled to return on July 31 after a 10-day visit.

The main focus of the delegation’s trip to Silicon Valley in California is to hold meetings with leading IT companies, including Apple, Google, Meta, Visa, and Chevron. The discussions during these meetings will revolve around digitalizing the state administration and implementing it in various welfare schemes.

Of particular interest to the delegation is attracting investment from these global IT companies in the state’s own fibrenet initiative. With the Odisha government having allocated budget funds for the project, the delegates aim to seek further investment and cooperation from these companies. The delegation intends to explore the construction and expansion of the fibrenet grid and network during the discussions.

On July 28, the delegates will also participate in a gala dinner with non-resident Odias at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Palo Alto, California. Around 1,000 non-resident Odias have been invited to the event, where the delegation will seek their support and collaboration in the government’s digitalization endeavors.

The Odisha government’s ambitious mission to seek foreign investments and collaborations is a crucial step in bolstering the state’s electronics and IT sector, furthering digitalization, and enhancing the overall development of the region.