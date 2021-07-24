100-Word Edit: India eye Olympic Glory in Hockey

It’s a perfect start to Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s Tokyo Olympics campaign today, as they prevailed over mighty New Zealand in the first game. The 3-2 thrilling win means a lot for Team India that seek to regain the lost glory.

The golden era of Indian Hockey witnessed a rich haul of 8 Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze medals, but there has been a medal drought since 1980.

Can India break the jinx and ensure a podium finish in Hockey after 41 years? The entire Nation awaits this glory. Let’s cheer for the team and pray for their success.