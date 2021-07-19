TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1648 new Covid cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 2.36%. 2492 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

69812 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 5,116.

Cuttack reported 335 new Covid cases while Khordha reported 230 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 19, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 1648

🔶 New Deaths – 58

🔶 New Recoveries – 2492

🔶 Samples Tested – 69812 (77519 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 2.36% (2.85% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Cuttack (335), Khordha (230), Jajpur (113), Jagatsinghpur (112).

🔶 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (19), Bargarh (7), Ganjam (5), Balangir (4), Balasore (3), Cuttack (3), Puri (3), Sambalpur (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 15135862

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 955974

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 930418

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 20387

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 5,116