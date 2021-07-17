TNI Morning News Headlines – July 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2182 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 1258 quarantine and 924 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 510 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (308) and Jajpur (175).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (25), Ganjam (8), Sundargarh (7), Mayurbhanj (6), Puri (6), Bargarh (4), Nayagarh (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,861.

➡️ As many as 73,027 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Long-range MME forecast made by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicts a Low Pressure area near Odisha Coast on July 21; a possibility of cyclone genesis during the period of June 21-25.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: Hera Panchami ritual held in Puri yesterday.

➡️ Women SHG to manage Septage Treatment Plant in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,079 new COVID 19 cases and 560 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 16th July is 44,20,21,954 including 19,98,715 samples tested yesterday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research: ICMR.

➡️ 39,53,43,767 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India; 38,78,078 in last 24 hrs,

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s recovery rate increases to 97.31%. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.10%.

➡️ Indian Navy accepted 1st batch of two MH-60 Romeo Multi Role Helicopters from US Navy at Naval air station North Island, San Diego.

➡️ University Grants Commission (UGC) asks universities to complete admissions to 1st-year courses by September 30.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi inaugurates revamped Vadnagar railway station where he sold tea.

➡️ Sabarimala temple reopens for a period of five days, from July 17 to July 21 to conduct the monthly rituals. A maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple each day.

➡️ Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar tie the knot.

World News

➡️ Flooding in Europe: Death toll reaches 133 in Germany, 153 in Europe.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 188.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.07 Million.

➡️ First case of COVID-19 detected in Tokyo Olympic Village, say organisers: AFP

➡️ Indian shooting contingent landed in Tokyo today morning.

➡️ Facebook rejects Joe Biden Covid-19 misinformation criticism, says it is ‘helping save lives’: AFP news agency.

➡️ 9 Chinese workers were among 13 people killed in Pakistan bus blast; China’s missiles can be put into action, if Islamabad unable to eliminate terroists, says China.