TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2182 new Covid cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 2.98%. 2317 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

73,027 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4,992.

Khordha reported 510 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 308 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 17, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2182

🔶 New Deaths – 67

🔶 New Recoveries – 2317

🔶 Samples Tested – 73,027 (70,244 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 2.98% (2.94% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (510), Cuttack (308), Jajpur (175), Balasore (161).

🔶 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (25), Ganjam (8), Sundargarh (7), Mayurbhanj (6), Puri (6), Bargarh (4), Nayagarh (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,49,88,531

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 952,111

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 925,526

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 21,540

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4,992