School Reopening in Odisha: Offline Classes for X, XII from July 26

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Saturday decided to reopen Schools for class X and XII from July 26, 2021. This was informed by the School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

He further stated that the schools will open between 10 am and 1.30 pm in all working days.

The decision will be applicable to all Government and Private schools.

However, online classes will continue and no student will be forced to attend classes in physical mode.

The State Government has also planned to reopen Schools for class IX from August 16 and Class XI from September if the Covid situation will improve.