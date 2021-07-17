School Reopening in Odisha: Offline Classes for X, XII from July 26

The schools will open between 10 am and 1.30 pm in all working days.

By Sagarika Satapathy
School Reopening in Odisha: Offline Classes for X, XII from July 26
169

TNI Bureau:  Odisha Government on Saturday decided to reopen Schools for class X and XII from July 26, 2021. This was informed by the School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

He further stated that the schools will open between 10 am and 1.30 pm in all working days.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – July 17, 2021

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 17, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The decision will be applicable to all Government and Private schools.

However, online classes will continue and no student will be forced to attend classes in physical mode.

The State Government has also planned to reopen Schools for class IX from August 16 and Class XI  from September if the Covid situation will improve.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.