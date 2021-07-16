TNI Morning News Headlines – July 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2070 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 1195 quarantine and 875 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 446 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (319) and Balasore (176).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 64 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (22), Bargarh (10), Balasore (8), Sundargarh (7), Ganjam (6). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,861.

➡️ As many as 70,244 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha: 15,155 students apply for Class 10 Offline Examination.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: Hera Panchami ritual will be performed on fifth day of Ratha Jatra Today.

➡️ Bus service to resume across Odisha from today.

➡️ Eminent Freedom Fighter from Odisha Ishwar Bisoi passes away.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,949 new COVID 19 cases, 40,026 recoveries and 542 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,10,26,829 including 4,30,422 active cases, 3,01,83,876 cured cases & 4,12,531 deaths.

➡️ 44,00,23,239 samples tested for COVID19 up to 14th July 2021. Of these, 19,55,910 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 39,53,43,767 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India; 38,78,078 in last 24 hrs,

➡️ India’s recovery rate increases to 97.28%. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.10%.

➡️ Mumbai: Three-time national award-winning veteran, Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away following a cardiac arrest. She was 75 years old.

➡️ Ram Temple in Ayodhya to open for Devotees at the end of 2023.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of #Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra & Kerala via video conferencing today to discuss the #COVID19 related situation in these states.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: Four suspected drones spotted at different locations in Samba and Jammu.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 188.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.06 million.

➡️ Novak Djokovic says he will play at Tokyo Olympics: AFP News Agency

➡️ Mehul Choksi alleges kidnapping attempt by Indian agencies, claims he was ready to cooperate in bank fraud case probe.

➡️ Afghan vice president Saleh accuses Pakistan Air Force of trying to help Taliban.