TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 2070 new Covid cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 2.94%. 2563 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

70,244 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4,925.

Khordha reported 446 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 319 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 16, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 2070

🔶 New Deaths – 64

🔶 New Recoveries – 2563

🔶 Samples Tested – 70,244 (72,322 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 2.94% (2.92% Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (446), Cuttack (319), Balasore (176), Jajpur (136), Puri (110).

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (22), Bargarh (10), Balasore (8), Sundargarh (7), Ganjam (6).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 14915504

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 949929

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 923,209

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 21,742

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4,925