TNI Morning News Headlines – July 14, 2023

➡️Truck rams into Kolkata-Bhubaneswar bound bus, 8 passengers critical.
➡️Low pressure likely to form around July 19; Odisha to experience heavy rainfall.
➡️Malkangiri district Congress called for 12-hour bandh in the district protesting against several irregularities including poor health and education infrastructure.
➡️181 new officers of different departments joined the State Government.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award, by French President Emmanuel Macron.
➡️Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 by LVM3 rocket at 2.35 pm today from Sriharikota.
➡️Delhi: Water level in Yamuna River rises after incessant rainfall & release of water from Hathnikund barrage. Water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge is at 208.40 meters.
➡️Delhi Flood Updates: Red Fort to remain shut for public till Friday.
➡️Sensex jumps 358.91 points to 65,917.80 in early trade; Nifty up 106.65 points to 19,520.40.
➡️Rupee gains 12 paise to 81.96 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Several trains cancelled in North India in wake of floods.
➡️European Space Agency to track India’s Chandrayaan-3.
➡️Hollywood actors announce historic strike.
➡️US Senate committee passes resolution affirming Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India.
