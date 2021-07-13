TNI Morning News Headlines – July 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1930 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 1117 quarantine and 813 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 431 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (220) and Balasore (134).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (17), Ganjam (7), Bargarh (6), Mayurbhanj (6), Sundergarh (5), Puri (4), Jajpur (3), Angul (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,662.

➡️ As many as 62,410 samples were tested yesterday inj Odisha.

➡️ Laser scanning begins at Srimandir’s Nata Mandap.

➡️ Cuttack’s Netaji Bus Terminal will be ready for operation in 9 Months.

➡️ Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest succumbs to burn injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: Holy Trinity to move to Adapa Mandap of the Gundicha temple today.

➡️ Curfew in Puri has been withdrawn keeping in mind Holy Trinity’s Adapa Mandap Bije; curfew to remain in force near Saradha Bali till 6 AM of July 14.

➡️ Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan activists stage protests in front of various petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar over fuel price hike.

India News

➡️ India reports 31,443 new COVID 19 cases (lowest in 118 days), 39,649 recoveries and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India reports 4,32,778 active cases, 3,00,63,720 cured cases & 4,10,784 deaths.

➡️ 43,40,58,138 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 11th July 2021. Of these, 17,40,325 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.28%.

➡️ 37.73 crore vaccine doses administered so far; Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 43.23 crore tests conducted so far.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to chair a crucial COVID-19 review meet with CMs of Northeastern states at 11 am today.

➡️ Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Delhi today, the 13th July, 2021.

➡️ Flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala.

➡️ 38 dengue cases reported in Delhi so far this year: Report.

➡️ Sourav Ganguly moves Bombay High Court for enforcing an arbitral award of over Rs. 35 crores against former managing company.

➡️ Delhi High Court directs activist Saket Gokhale to delete all tweets against former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri.

➡️ Yashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team, died of cardiac arrest.

➡️ Sensex rises over 200 points, currently trading at 52,597; Nifty at 15,762.

World News

➡️ Pakistan private schools’ association launches documentary ‘to expose Malala among youth’.

➡️ Johnson & Johnson vaccine increases risk of rare nerve disorder: reports.

➡️ Mehul Choksi granted interim bail on medical grounds by Dominica High Court.

➡️ At least 50 killed in fire at coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases surpass 187 million, death toll surge to more than 4.03 million.

➡️ Delta Variant spreading Worldwide at scorching pace: WHO Chief.