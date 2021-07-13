TNI Evening News Headlines – July 13, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 13, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 295 more COVID positive cases & 316 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 242 local contact cases and 53 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2641 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 918041.

➡️ In the wake of Covid pandemic, Odisha Government prohibits movement & congregation of ‘Bol Bom’ devotees during Shravana month this year.

➡️ Odisha BJP to stage week-long protest in front of all electricity offices in Odisha from July 14 to July 20 over the electricity tariff hike and frequent-power cut.

➡️ Utkal University announces to conduct Plus-III Sixth Semester examinations from August 9 to 12, 2021. Exam will held through online mode.

➡️ Odisha gives nod for applications to increase Plus-2 seats.

➡️ Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar gets 12-B status from UGC; it will now be able to receive Central grants.

India News

➡️ PM Modi holds talks with 15 out of the 126 athletes that are all set to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala via VC on 16th July, 11 am to discuss the #COVID19 related situation in these states.

➡️ Central teams deputed to 10 States to support them in COVID-19 management.

➡️ Nearly 73.4% of new COVID-19 cases reported so far in July from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: Government of India.

➡️ 3 more including a Doctor test positive for Zika virus in Kerala, cases rise to 22.

➡️ IAF’s second Rafale squadron to get operational by July 26.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan appoints as one of the members of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Employment and Skill Development.

➡️ Uttarakhand Government decides to cancel Kanwar Yatra this year.

➡️ Serum Institute inks pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce Sputnik V vaccine from September.

World News

➡️ Google set to launch its second Cloud region in India.

➡️ Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba takes oath as Nepal’s new Prime Minister.

➡️ Jackie Chan expressed his desire to join the Communist Party of China.

➡️ Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro final.

➡️ WHO warns against mixing and matching Covid vaccines.

➡️ French Embassy in Kabul calls on its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country over ‘evolving security situation’.

