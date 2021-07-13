Odisha Covid Analysis – July 13, 2021

62,410 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 4730.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Covid Analysis
173

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1930 new Covid cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones. Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 3.09%. 2937 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

Khordha reported 431 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 220 cases in the last 24 hours.

🔶 New Covid Cases – 1930
🔶 New Deaths – 68
🔶 New Recoveries – 2937

🔶 Samples Tested – 62,410 (72,754  Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 3.09% (2.74%  Yesterday)

🔶 Daily Cases (100+ Districts) – Khordha (431), Cuttack (220), Balasore (134), Jajpur (125), Kendrapada (123).

🔶 New Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (17), Ganjam (7), Bargarh (6), Mayurbhanj (6), Sundergarh (5), Puri (4), Jajpur (3), Angul (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 1,703,651

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 943,675

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 915,400

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 23,492

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 4730

