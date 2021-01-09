TNI Morning News Headlines – January 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched Bindusagar Lake Rejuvenation Project in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha reports 206 Covid-19 cases including 119 quarantine and 87 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 331396 including 327290 recoveries & 2163 active cases.

➡️ Angul reports 27 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh & Balangir each 26 cases.

➡️ Odisha Government’s budget for 2021-22 financial year likely to cross over 1.70 Lakh crore mark.

➡️ Odisha issues SOP for safety and security of Covid-19 vaccine at storage sites.

➡️ Khanduali village under Athagarh Block in Cuttack district Declared Containment Zone after 16 new COVID-19 positive cases in the village.

➡️ Mild earthquake of 3.2 on Richter Scale felt in in several areas of Kandhamal and Ganjam district yesterday.

India News

➡️ 10 infants killed at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on the Theme “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

➡️ India records 18,222 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,04,31,639 including 2,24,190 active cases, 1,00,56,651 cured cases & 1,50,798 deaths.

➡️ More than 18 crores samples have been tested for #COVID19 up to January 8. Of these, 9.16 lakhs samples were tested in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health.

➡️ US President elect Joe Biden has included three Indian Americans – Tarun Chhabra, Sumona Guha and Shanthi Kalathil – to his security council.

➡️ Former Union Minister & Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki passes away at 93.

➡️ Sensex nears 49k on Biden confirmation, foreign fund buying.

➡️ AusvsIndia third Test: Australia dismisses India for 244 to take 94-run lead.

➡️ Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans: BCCI.

➡️ Uttarakhand firm returns ₹2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption.

World News

➡️ Global case count top 88.8 Million; toll mounts to 1.91 Million.

➡️ Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s Account.