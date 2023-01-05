TNI Morning News Headlines- January 5, 2023

➡️ Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched high-speed fifth generation (5G) telecom services in Odisha with statewide network rollout expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

➡️ Steel City Rourkela is all decked up to celebrate the upcoming Hockey World Cup 2023. Odisha CM Na veen Patnaik to inaugurate Birsa Munda hockey stadium today.

➡️ A woman was arrested by Berhampur Police on Wednesday for cheating Rs 7.5 lakh from a youth on the pretext of providing a job in Indian Railways.

➡️Development of Odisha has been the only objective of our Government, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today while addressing an orientation programme for the new Odisha Civil Services officers.

➡️The Crime Branch is contemplating to re-create the circumstances leading to the death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov in a hotel in Rayagada.

➡️Delhi shivers at 3.3 degrees Celsius, season’s lowest temperature in the Capital on Wednesday.

➡️India-France to join hands in fighter and submarine design and manufacturing.

➡️6 dead, 16 hurt as vehicle with devotees rams into tree in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

➡️Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: Bajrang Dal vandalises Ahmedabad mall, faces backlash.

➡️Omicron subvariants BA.5.2, BF.7 responsible for latest COVID outbreak in China: WHO.