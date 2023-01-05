TNI Morning News Headlines- January 5, 2023
Odisha has bagged the Bronze Award in UN’s World Habitat Awards 2023 for Jaga Mission, a 5T initiative of the State.
➡️Development of Odisha has been the only objective of our Government, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today while addressing an orientation programme for the new Odisha Civil Services officers.
➡️The Crime Branch is contemplating to re-create the circumstances leading to the death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov in a hotel in Rayagada.
➡️Delhi shivers at 3.3 degrees Celsius, season’s lowest temperature in the Capital on Wednesday.
➡️India-France to join hands in fighter and submarine design and manufacturing.
➡️6 dead, 16 hurt as vehicle with devotees rams into tree in Karnataka’s Belagavi.
➡️Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: Bajrang Dal vandalises Ahmedabad mall, faces backlash.
➡️Omicron subvariants BA.5.2, BF.7 responsible for latest COVID outbreak in China: WHO.
