Bhubaneswar: Aa many as 378 young officers of 2020 Civil Services batch joined in different civil service cadres of Odisha on Wednesday. An orientation for the new officers was held at State Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Welcoming the officers on virtual platform, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Government service provides a unique opportunity to serve the general public and the weaker section of our society. People have great expectations and trust on you. I wish you will fulfill those aspirations.”

“A new Odisha, an empowered Odisha is possible with young, techno savvy and efficient officers like you in the Government, and I hope you all will shine in this test of public service. In a democracy, people are the ultimate masters and we all are here to serve them. I hope that you all will dedicate yourself to the noble cause of serving the people, and fulfill their hopes and aspirations,” he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the Online Registration of Pension Adalat and the Promotion Adalat. It may be mentioned here that in redressing the bottlenecks coming in the way of pension and promotion issues, the Pension Adalat & the Promotion Adalat are functioning for a couple of years. The online registration system has been started in these Adalats under the 5T charter to provide a hassle-free process.

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick, Secretary to CM (5T) Shri VK Pandian, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, ACS Revenue & Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, ACS GA & PG Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance Shri Vishal Dev were present.

Four new officers Kasturi Panda OAS, Bhanumati Sethi OFS, Anima Soren ORS, Soumya Ranjan Bhoi sharing their experiences said that they are happy to join the state civil services.