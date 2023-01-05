Odisha gets 5G Services; Know Which Cities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has finally got the 5G services as Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the new generation telecom network here on Thursday.

Vaishnaw launched the 5G services in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Initially, the Twin cities of Odisha- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack got the fifth service generation of network of Reliance Jio and Airtel, said sources.

The 5G services will be extended to other cities of the state soon, added the sources. Entire state will be covered with 5G network by December 31, 2024, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

As of now, Reliance Jio and Airtel have installed a total of many as 510 base transceiver stations (BTS) towers at different locations to provide the much-awaited service.

With the launching of the fifth service generation of networks today, the residents of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will now get faster internet speeds and 10 Gbps as compared to the 100 Mbps peak of 4G. Besides, they will now be able to download and uploads files much faster than the 4G network.

It is to be noted here that some selected cities of the Country including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have already got the the 5G services.

The telecom Minister also launched 100 4G towers for rural areas, saying in total 5000 towers will be installed to provide mobile network connectivity to 7000 villages. Centre has provided Rs 5600 crore towards this. In the first phase, 100 towers including 19 in Kalahandi, 12 in Kandhamal & 25 in Malkangiri have been launched.

All parts of Odisha will get mobile towers by August 15, 2024, said Vaishnaw. He also revealed that the Prime Minister has sanctioned Rs 1100 crore for high-speed fiber connectivity across Odisha. All schools and villages will be provided with high speed fiber internet connectivity, he added.