TNI Morning News Headlines- January 3, 2023

➡️ Rituals at Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar remained suspended for the third consecutive day today due to the discord between the temple servitors.

➡️ Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district to be closed for visitors from 4 to 14 January 2023 for crocodile cen sus.

➡️ Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital in Bhubaneswar after he complained of chest pain.

➡️ A highly decomposed body of a woman was found near a Shiva temple at Koradakanta in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Good news for enthusiasts and collectors of vintage vehicles, owners of classic vehicles of more than 50 years can apply for special number plates and enjoy exemption from scrappage in Odisha.

➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will resume from Uttar Pradesh today after a nine-day break.

➡️ India becomes second largest contributor to Singapore tourists count.

➡️ Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has started following Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) to ensure safe operations during dense foggy conditions.

➡️ Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus has crashed at the box office with collections of Rs. 32.22 crore at last count.